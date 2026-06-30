De Gaulle WW2 biopic reaches UK cinemas in August

De Gaulle: Resistance, the first chapter of director Antonin Baudry’s two-part story of General Charles de Gaulle and his Free French Forces, will arrive in UK cinemas on August 28th.

Directed by Baudry and based on the award-winning biography De Gaulle: A Certain Idea of France by British historian Julian T. Jackson, the film stars Simon Abkarian as de Gaulle and Simon Russell Beale as Winston Churchill.

They’re joined by Mathieu Kassovitz, Benoît Magimel, Niels Schneider, Karim Leklou, Campbell Scott, Florian Lesieur and Anamaria Vartolomei.

Synopsis:

June, 1940. France collapses and signs the armistice. In the midst of the chaos, one man refuses to give up. Alone against the odds, this unknown general flees to London to save what remains of freedom.

Without an army, without backing, without hope.

But with one irrational conviction – France, his France, has not laid down arms. Taking the ultimate gamble, he seeks to convince the world that the battle for France is neither over, nor lost.

Reality, however, is unyielding and seems determined to prove him wrong.

Yet, little by little, resistance fighters, rebellious students and determined soldiers rise up in England, France and Africa to join the cause.

Their faith, audacity and thirst for freedom defy what history seemed to have written in advance.