Taito Milestones 2 now available for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch owners can enjoy more classic arcade games with the physical and digital release of Taito Milestones 2 by Inin games.
This latest this collection offers something for every type of gamer, whether you’re seeking the heart-pounding challenges of the shoot’em ups and fighters or simply looking to relive the classics.
Included games are:
- The NewZealand Story (1988)
- Kiki Kaikai (1986)
- Darius II (3 Screen Arcade Version) (1989)
- Gun Frontier (1990)
- Ben Bero Beh (1984)
- The Legend of Kage (1985)
- Liquid Kids (Mizubaku Adventure) (1990)
- Solitary Fighter (1991)
- Dinorex (1992)
- Metal Black (1991)