Taito Milestones 2 now available for Nintendo Switch

-

Nintendo Switch owners can enjoy more classic arcade games with the physical and digital release of Taito Milestones 2 by Inin games

This latest this collection offers something for every type of gamer, whether you’re seeking the heart-pounding challenges of the shoot’em ups and fighters or simply looking to relive the classics.

Included games are: 

  • The NewZealand Story (1988)
  • Kiki Kaikai (1986)
  • Darius II (3 Screen Arcade Version) (1989)
  • Gun Frontier (1990)
  • Ben Bero Beh (1984)
  • The Legend of Kage (1985)
  • Liquid Kids (Mizubaku Adventure) (1990)
  • Solitary Fighter (1991)
  • Dinorex (1992)
  • Metal Black (1991)

