TAITO’s Ray series is heading to Nintendo Switch and PS4 next year

ININ Games are bringing the legendary Ray series of vertical shooters to the West, in partnership with TAITO, both digitally and boxed for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4). The release is currently slated for 2023.

The Ray-series is a popular brand of legendary developer TAITO. First introduced in February 1994, with the release of RayForce for the TAITO F3 arcade, the series quickly became one of the most popular arcade games of its time.

Also known as Gunlock or Galactic Attack outside of Japan, it was followed by two sequels with RayStorm and RayCrisis, both featuring polygon-based 3D graphics instead of sprite-based ones.

To honour this shoot ‘em up icon’s legacy, there will be not only one, but two special collections heading to the West with pre-orders starting shortly.

The RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection was devised by ININ Games, to combine the best the Ray-series has to offer, for shoot ‘em up fans around the world.

RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection includes the original RayStorm and RayCrisis and their respective HD versions, known for their exciting gameplay. This exclusive Western compilation will be available as a boxed retail edition and for download.

On top of that, ININ Games is also bringing TAITO’s original Japanese Ray’z Arcade Chronology to the West. This collection further adds the classic game that started it all, RayForce,.

RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection (available as boxed edition and for digital download)

RayStorm

RayStorm NEO HD

RayCrisis

RayCrisis HD

Ray’z Arcade Chronology (available for digital download)