Take That musical Greatest Day gets new trailer 

Greatest Day, the big-screen adaptation of Take That’s hit stage musical The Band which comes to UK and Irish cinemas on Just 16th, has a new trailer.

The film follows five best friends who have the night of their lives seeing their favourite boy band in concert.

Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in many different ways as they reunite for one more epic show by their beloved band, to relight their friendship and discover that maybe their greatest days are ahead of them.

Described as a “feel-good, universal story of love and friendship”, the film features the band’s hit songs and is executive produced by band members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

Released by Elysian Film Group, the film is Directed by Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl), and written by Tim Firth (Calendar Girls). Cast members include Aisling Bea, Alice Lowe, Jayde Adams, Amaka Okafor and Marc Wootton.