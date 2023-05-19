TalkTalk and CityFibre announce new partnership to accelerate B2B Ethernet offering

TalkTalk and CityFibre have announced a new partnership which they say will accelerate their B2B Ethernet offering to the wholesale community.

Under the deal, TalkTalk’s Business Wholesale Services (TTBWS) division will be able to provide parts with CityFibre’s differentiated Ethernet infrastructure, delivering “increased flexibility and greater confidence to customers”.

The partnership forms part of TalkTalk’s altnet strategy, growing providers across numerous products from FTTP to Ethernet.

It is expected a number of other Ethernet suppliers will join the platform over next year, and TalkTalk believes a third of new Ethernet connection could go to altnets, including CityFibre.

Tom O’Hagan, Managing Director of TalkTalk Business Wholesale Services, commented: “The potential of our ongoing relationship is really exciting. CityFibre is already the largest alternative network, and this new B2B partnership opportunity will continue to grow as its footprint expands and product portfolio widens.

“TTBWS see CityFibre as a key partner and together we offer our customers unrivalled solutions in the Ethernet space.”

George Wareing, Chief Sales Officer, CityFibre, added: “TalkTalk Business Wholesale Services is a truly exciting partner through which to extend the reach of our innovative Ethernet products.

“The combination of TTBWS’s scale and automation, with our growing portfolio of differentiated business connectivity products represents a compelling proposition in the industry.

“We’re delighted that TTBWS see the benefits that access to these products will bring their customers across the country and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”