TalkTalk Business launches new work from home broadband packages

TalkTalk Business has launched a new business-grade broadband package for homeworkers.

Benefits of the new Homeworker Packages include the ability for employers to manage multiple employee connections on a single contract, “business-grade connectivity” with speeds of up to 1gb, free static IP addresses and 365 day access to UK-based support.

The ISP says it’s reacting to an increase in customer interest since the lockdown began and that its packages will provide long-term benefits to businesses looking to make a permanent switch to employee homeworking.

Jonathan Kini, Managing Director at TalkTalk Business, commented: “Britain has seen a rapid rise in homeworking over the last few months and the need for reliable connectivity has never been greater.

“The launch of TalkTalk Business Homeworker offers medium and enterprise-sized businesses and their employees the opportunity to benefit from business-grade connectivity in their homes, with the necessary security, reliability and speed needed to meet business demands.”