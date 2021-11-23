TalkTalk launches new 1Gb fibre package with bundled Amazon eero mesh system

TalkTalk has launched its new Future Fibre 1Gb and Total Home Wi-Fi package which combines average download speeds of 900Mb/s with two Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi devices to deliver “seamless connectivity throughout the home”.

Each eero Pro 6 device provides up to 2,000 square ft of Wi-Fi coverage, and customers who require further coverage because of the layout or size of their home can add an additional device at no extra cost.

Asanga Gunatillaka, TalkTalk’s Commercial Director, said: “An unreliable connection and blank spots around the home have long been sources of frustration, but we believe this will soon be consigned to the history books.

“Our Future Fibre 1Gb and Total Home Wi-Fi package is the fastest and most reliable on the market at an affordable price – combining the UK’s latest full fibre technology and next generation home Wi-Fi from Amazon eero as standard.”