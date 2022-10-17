TalkTalk now offering Android-powered TV set top box to broadband customers

TalkTalk has launched a new Android TV powered set top box offering over 70 live TV channels via aerial, catchup services such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, plus subscription streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video and Now.

The Ultra HD 4K and Dolby Atmos capable boxes also include access to Google Play, Chromecast built in and Google Assistant and costs £5 a month, with a £25 one-off fee. Customers that sign up before 13th November will also receive a £50 Gift Code to spend on Google Play.

The new box has been developed in partnership with Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, and YouView.

Susie Buckridge, General Manager of Product and Strategy at TalkTalk said: “We know the world of TV can be confusing, which is why we’re helping to keep everything simple for our customers.

“We’re giving them access to the best in TV entertainment, with an interface that makes it easy to find their favourite shows, whether live or on-demand, without any complicated commitments.

“Plus, the freedom to personalise our TV service just the way they’d like it by adding their favourite Apps from Google Play Store. All wrapped up in our brilliant new TV Hub, for just £5 a month.”

Christian Lefebvre, Senior Vice President of Video Product and Vantiva said: “The partnership between TalkTalk and Vantiva introduces this next-generation TV hub that is rich with features for future proof deployment to consumers in the UK market.

“Vantiva’s commitment to leveraging open and innovative platforms enables operator partners like TalkTalk to push the edge of the multimedia entertainment experience in the home.”