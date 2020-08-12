TalkTalk offering free Amazon Prime with Broadband & TV plans

TalkTalk is offering a year’s free Amazon Prime to customers signing up for an 18 month Faster Fibre Broadband with TalkTalk TV package.

The £25.50 a month bundle includes a (non-recording) TalkTalk TV Lite Box, broadband speeds of up to 38Mbs and new router.

Customers can access 80+ free to air channels and On Demand players and can add optional pay TV channels from TalkTalk as well as paid-for streaming services such as Netflix, in addition to the access to Prime Video included in the 12 months free Amazon Prime offer.