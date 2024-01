Former Taskmaster winners Dara Ó Briain, Morgana Robinson, Sarah Kendall and Sophie Duker return for a special ‘Champion of Champions’ episode airing on Channel 4 on Sunday 14th January.

The winners of series 11 to 15 return for more comedy games overseen and scored by Alex Horne and Greg Davies.

Ahead of the new episode, fans can also catch-up on Taskmaster’s New Year Treat special which is available to stream on the Channel 4 app.