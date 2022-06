Former Taskmaster winners Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Liza Tarbuck, Lou Sanders and Richard Herring are returning for a Champion of Champions special which will air later this month.

As always, Greg Davies will preside over the scoring as the winners of series six to ten take part in a new set of challenges under the watchful eye of Alex Horne.

Taskmaster Champion of Champions will air at 9pm, Thursday 23rd June on Channel 4