Taskmaster gets Christmas special

Channel 4 has announced a one-off Taskmaster festive special following the show’s successful move to the channel last month.

Produced by Avalon, the BAFTA winning series sees Greg Davies and sidekick (and show creator) Alex Horne mark five top comedians as they tackle perplexing and extraordinary challenges.

The series originally aired on UKTV’s Dave where it drew audiences of up to 1.8 million viewers but its 10th series smashed this number with a consolidated audience of 3m.

The special will feature five brand new contestants from the worlds of TV, film, radio and journalism.

The full line-up and transmission details will be confirmed at a later date.