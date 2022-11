Channel 4 and showmakers Avalon have announced the celebrity line-up joining Greg Daviesand Alex Horne in Taskmaster’s New Year Treat, a one-off special airing over the festive period.

Taking part in the usual array of bizarre challenges will be Amelia Dimoldenberg, Carol Vorderman, Greg James, Sir Mo Farah, Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem.

Transmission details will be confirmed in due course