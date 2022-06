Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican have been unveiled as the contestants on the next series of Taskmaster.

The news arrives after the Channel 4 show’s one-off special Champion of Champions special in which previous winners from series six to ten reunited for the ultimate battle of task titans.

As always, Greg Davies will preside over the scoring as the contestants take part in a new set of challenges under the watchful eye of Alex Horne.