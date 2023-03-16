Taskmaster series 15 line-up and airdate confirmed

Pictured: Mae Martin, Frankie Boyle, Ivo Graham, Greg Davies, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Alex Horne, Jenny Eclair. Image: Avalon

Channel 4 has confirmed that the Taskmaster will return on March 30th with Frankie Boyle, Ivo Graham, Jenny Éclair, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Mae Martin competing for the prize of a gilded effigy of the head of host Greg Davies.

As always, series creator Alex Horne will be on hand to watch over the contestants as they complete a series of bizarre challenges across the show’s ten-part fifteenth season.

Channel 4 also announced this week that the Avalon produced series has been renewed for a further three years.