Chanel 4 and Avalon have revealed that Adrian Chiles, Claudia Winkleman, Jonnie Peacock, Lady Leshurr and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi will be competing in this year’s Taskmaster festive special.

The five famous faces join Greg Davies and Alex Horne for Taskmaster’s New Year Treat which will air on Channel 4 and All4 over the festive season.