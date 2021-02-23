Taxi Chaos arrives today for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Taxi Chaos – a modern take on the classic taxi games – is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Players can get behind the wheel of a wide range of unlockable rides, each with its own different attributes, as they rush around New Yellow City to pick up customers and deliver them on time.

“It has been two decades since we saw a new game focused on the adventures and excitement of being a taxi driver. With Taxi Chaos, we set out to create a throw-back dedicated to the amazing and memorable classics”, said Jorden Stocx, Lead Game Designer of Taxi Chaos.

“Of course, this is not a direct sequel to the classics, however, we hope that players will welcome Taxi Chaos as a fun and fresh take on this long-lost genre.”

Taxi Chaos is rated PEGI 3, ESRB: 10 and is available as of today digitally, with the retail version released on April 22, 2021.