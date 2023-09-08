Taylor Sheridan’s Bass Reeves drama gets confirmed airdate 

David Oyelewo as Bass Reeves in Lawmen: Bass Reeves streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+

Paramount+ has revealed that Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming new Western series starring David Oyelowo, Donald Sutherland and Dennis Quaid, will debut on November 5th.

The anthology series promises to bring the legendary lawman and outlaws of the Wild West to life.

In the debut season Oyelowo plays Bass Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory.

The series also stars Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, and Barry Pepper. Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund guest star, while Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes all appear in recurring roles.