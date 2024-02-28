SEENIT

Taylor Sheridan’s Special Ops: Lioness is getting a UK Blu-ray and DVD release

Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller Special Ops: Lioness, which stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, and Nicole Kidman, is getting a UK Blu-ray and DVD release next month.

Inspired by a real-life military program and created by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, the drama follows a special ops team which seeks to embed an undercover operative among the power brokers of State terrorism in an effort to thwart a major attack 

Previously only available on streaming service Paramount+, the series also stars Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman and is being released by Paramount Home Entertainment.

Special Features:

  • Embedded With Special Ops: Lioness
  • Battle Forged Calm: Tactics & Training

