Ted Lasso starts production on season four

Image: Apple TV

Production is now underway on the previously announced fourth season of Ted Lasso.

The hit Apple TV+ series is returning after a two year gap with Ted (Jason Sudeikis) returning to AFC Richmond where he’ll take on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team.

In addition to Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift are also returning for the new season.

Apple says principal photography begun today in Kansas City, Sudeikis’s hometown, with additional filming set to take place in London.