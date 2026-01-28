Ted Lasso confirmed for Summer 2026 return

Image: Apple

Apple TV has confirmed that the much-anticipated fourth season of Ted Lasso will debut later this year.

Currently in production, the season sees Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) return to AFC Richmond to take on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team.

In addition to Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift are also returning for the new season.

They’re joined by new cast members Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

Ted Lasso is one of Apple TV’s most popular and successful shows, with its first two seasons each winning the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys.

Image: Apple

