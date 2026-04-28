Ted Lasso return date confirmed by Apple TV

Image: Apple TV

Season four of Apple TV’s hit football comedy Ted Lasso has a confirmed launch date of August 5th.

The show’s highly anticipated return will see one episode available each week until October 7th.

In season four Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) return to AFC Richmond to take on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team.

In addition to Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift are also returning for the new season.

They’re joined by new cast members Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

Ted Lasso is one of Apple TV’s most popular and successful shows, with its first two seasons each winning the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys.