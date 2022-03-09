Tehran season 2 – Apple TV+ confirms airdate and releases teaser trailer

Apple TV+ has released a new teaser trailer for the second season of its compelling and atmospheric spy thriller, Tehran which will premiere on May 6th.

The first season saw Mossad agent Tamar (Niv Sultan) infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor. But when her mission fails and she’s trapped in a new life, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear her in jeopardy.

Season two sees acting legend Glenn Close join the action alongside Sultan and fellow returning cast members Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi.