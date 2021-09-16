Tencent joins ITV’s A Year on Planet Earth as co-production partner

ITV Studios has signed up China’s Tencent Video as an international co-production partner on the forthcoming natural history series, A Year on Planet Earth.

Commissioned by ITV in the UK and produced by Plimsoll Productions in association with ITV Studios, the six-part series will reveal the many ways in which life is connected and how massive natural events affect the lives of individual animals.

Existing co-production partners on the project include FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s streaming service in the US, and ARD Group in Germany.

Ruth Berry, Managing Director for Global Distribution at ITV Studios, said: “A Year on Planet Earth is the latest addition to our carefully curated collection of natural history programming and is promising to be an absolute treat.

“It is already capturing the imagination of the global market and we are delighted that Tencent Video have joined us in this unique look at the natural world.”

Lex Zhu, Director of Documentary Studio at Tencent Video, added: “We hope the co-production partnership with ITV Studios and Plimsoll extends to a long and fruitful adventure to bring blue-chip documentaries to our China and International audiences.

“We will continue to work with ITV Studios to bring stories about China to the world.”