Tenet tops 2021’s first film chart

Tenet has held on to its Number 1 spot in the UK’s first Official Film Chart of 2021.

The time-bending epic starring David Washington crosses the finish line with more than double the sales of its closest competition, The New Mutants, which enters at Number 2 as the highest brand-new entry of the week on digital downloads only.

A dark spin-off of the X Men series, this superhero horror stars Maisie Williams and Anna Taylor-Joy

Roald Dahl’s The Witches drops one to Number 3, as festive classic Love Actually holds on for another week at Number 4. Spider-Man: Far From Home swoops in at Number 5, returning to the Top 10 for the first time since October.

Bad Boys For Life also returns to the Top 10, flying 19 places to 6, while Little Women climbs 11 to Number 7.

Last Christmas drops two places to land at Number 8, as two further entries rebound into the Top 10: Jumanji: The Next Level rockets up 31 places to 9, and Birds of Prey is up 14 spots at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 6th January 2021

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 TENET WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 2 THE NEW MUTANTS MARVEL FILMS 2 3 ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 4 LOVE ACTUALLY UNIVERSAL PICTURES RE 5 SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE 25 6 BAD BOYS FOR LIFE SONY PICTURES HE 18 7 LITTLE WOMEN (2019) SONY PICTURES HE 6 8 LAST CHRISTMAS UNIVERSAL PICTURES 40 9 JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 24 10 BIRDS OF PREY AND THE FANTABULOUS WARNER HOME VIDEO © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart features a sneak peak at a reunited Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the long-awaited sequel, Bill & Ted Face The Music, which is available to Download & Keep from January 9.