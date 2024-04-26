Tennis simulation TopSpin 2K25 is now available 

TopSpin 2K25, the previously announced revival of 2K’s tennis simulation series, is now available globally for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Developed by Hangar 13, the game offers single-player and multiplayer modes, a training centre voiced by tennis legend John McEnroe, plus over 24 playable pros including Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, Frances Tiafoe and Andre Agassi.

Players can travel the world as an up-and-coming pro, go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in tennis, and step onto the court at Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open as they strive to become a Grand Slam Champion.

The game also features 48 unique courts, including 15 real-life venues, with outside venues offering the option of three different times of day to play.

“After over a decade since the last iteration of TopSpin, we’re excited to be able to share TopSpin 2K25 with the world,” said Remi Ercolani, Gaming Director at Hangar 13.

“TopSpin 2K25 gives players an authentic tennis experience by providing deep personalization, iconic venues, enhanced gameplay, and more, and we are very proud of the work we’ve done to bring this experience to tennis fans everywhere.”