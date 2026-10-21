The Terminal List season 2 is now on Prime Video

Season two of Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List is now streaming on Prime Video.

Based on Jack Carr’s second novel, True Believer, the season puts Navy SEAL James Reece (Pratt) on a journey of violent redemption and finding a new purpose after finishing his list.

The psychological revenge thriller of season one opens up into a globe-trotting espionage thriller taking Reece across the Indian Ocean, Southern and Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Pratt is joined by returning fan favourites Raife Hastings (Tom Hopper), Katie Buranek (Constance Wu), Mohammed Farooq (Dar Salim), Jules Landry (Luke Hemsworth) and newcomers like Freddy Strain (Gabriel Luna).

Joining the cast for season two are Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Martin Sensmeier, Arnold Vosloo, Jeremy Bobb, and Shiraz Tzarfati.