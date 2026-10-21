Blacknut adds Atari titles to growing library

More than forty games from Atari are joining Blacknut, the multi-platform cloud gaming service.

Now offering more than 1,000 titles across multiple genres, Blacknut has been expanding both its catalogue and availability through a series of deals with publishers and device makers.

The tie-up with Atari means players will be able to team up in the chaotic co-op platformer Bread & Fred, tackle unpredictable deliveries in Totally Reliable Delivery Service, investigate a cyberpunk mystery in Tales of the Neon Sea, and put their strategic skills to the test among the stars in LONESTAR.

Blacknut’s Nabil Laredj said: “Atari is a hugely recognizable name in gaming, but its portfolio today goes far beyond its historic arcade legacy.

“We’re excited to work with Atari to help bring this broad range of games to more players and more screens.

“Giving publishers another way to distribute their games while making the experience simpler and more convenient for consumers is always the end goal for Blacknut’s licensing team.”

Andreas Deptolla, President Atari Europe, added: “Blacknut’s curated game collection and technology platform, with its all-audiences orientation and support for multiplayer gaming, is a wonderful fit for Atari’s portfolio of fun and accessible single player adventures and couch co-op party games.

“We look forward to working with the team at Blacknut to bring even more content to players.”