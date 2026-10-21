Lioness season 3 pulls record audiences

The third season of Lioness, the action-led spy thriller starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, has clocked up the show’s highest ratings yet according to figures released by Skydance.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and airing on the newly formed media giant’s Paramount+ streaming service, the show averaged 8.5 million viewers per week – a 62% increase over the season two figure.

Audience numbers increased every week of the eight-episode season which bowed out with a seven day figure of 9.7 million viewers for the finale.

The season also generated 3.9 billion viewing minutes across its run and drove audiences to the past two seasons which generated an additional 2.5 billion viewing minutes during the same period.

While Paramount+ has not yet officially renewed the show for a fourth season, the major cliffhanger in the season 3 finale coupled with the strong viewing figures makes a return a strong possibility.