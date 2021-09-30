Terminator 2 – Judgement Day is getting a 4K UHD 30th Anniversary SteelBook release

Studiocanal is giving Terminator 2 – Judgement Day a 4K UHD Blu-ray 30th Anniversary SteelBook release on December 6th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Released in 1991, the film saw Director James Cameron and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reunite to produce one of the franchise’s best and most popular instalments.

Synopsis:

It has been 10 years since the events of Terminator. Sarah Connor’s ordeal is only just beginning as she struggles to protect her son John, the future leader of the human resistance against the machines, from a new Terminator, T1000 sent back in time to eliminate John Connor while he’s still a child.

Sarah and John don’t have to face this terrifying threat alone however. The human resistance have managed to send them an ally, a warrior from the future ordered to protect John Connor at any cost. The battle for tomorrow has begun…

Extras: