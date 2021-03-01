Terminator anime series is coming to Netflix

Netflix and Skydance have announced a new anime series based on the Terminator franchise. The series is being produced in partnership with Production I.G.

Showrunner Mattson Tomlin said: “Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart.

“I’m honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.”

John Derderian, Netflix’s Vice President of Japan & Anime, said: “Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time.

“The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”

Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, President and CEO of Production I.G added: “I asked my long-time friend and colleague Mamoru Oshii what he thought about the idea of turning Terminator into an animated series. His response was “Ishikawa, are you out of your mind?”

“At that instant, I was confident we should get onboard. As huge fans, our team at Production I.G is putting their heart and souls into creating this series. We hope fans will enjoy it!”