Terminator: Dark Fate tops UK DVD, Blu-ray and digital download chart

Linda Hamilton stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures’ “TERMINATOR: DARK FATE.”

Terminator: Dark Fate has taken the top spot in the UK’s home entertainment charts following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

A direct sequel to Terminator 2, the film jettisons all other entries in the franchise and brings back series leads Linda Hamilton & Arnold Schwarzenegger for an adventure set more than two decades since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day.

The week’s highest new entry is Midway which takes the number 2 spot and tag-teams with Terminator: Dark Fate to push last week’s chart-topper Joker pushed down to Number 3.

Based on the events of the Battle of Midway, a clash between the Americans and Imperial Japanese Navy during World War 2, the film tells the story of the real leaders and soldiers caught in the conflict.

The Addams Family (2019) joins the Top 10 for the first time this week; the animated interpretation of the creepy, kooky family climbs nine places to Number 4 on this week’s chart.

The family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams (Chloë Grace Moritz) befriends the daughter of a hostile, conformist local woman set on removing the family from the community.

Meanwhile, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (5) drops three from last week, and the film adaptation of Downton Abbey is down one to Number 6. Zombieland: Double Tap lands at Number 7, Will Smith’s Gemini Man is at 8, and terrifying The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep slips to Number 9.

Finally, magical DreamWorks flick Abominable holds on to Number 10 for a second week.

This week’s online show features a clip of hotly anticipated sequel Frozen 2, available to Download & Keep from March 16.