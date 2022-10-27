Terry Gilliam’s The Adventures Of Baron Munchausen is getting a new Criterion Collection Blu-ray release

The Criterion Collection will be giving Terry Gilliam’s The Adventures Of Baron Munchausen a new Blu-ray special edition release on January 23rd.
The boundless imagination of Terry Gilliam (Brazil) yields a dazzling fantasy of epic proportions. Inspired by the extravagant exploits of the fabled Baron Munchausen, this spectacle—born of a famously turbulent production—follows the whimsical eighteenth-century nobleman (The X-Files’ John Neville) as he embarks on an outlandish quest that takes him from faraway lands to the moon to the belly of a sea monster and beyond, meanwhile waging battle against a vengeful sultan and the tyranny of logic.
Packed frame to frame with special effects, mischievous wit, and colourful performances this Oscar-nominated film is a lavish celebration of the triumph of make-believe over reality.
The release’s Director approved Special Edition features include:
- New 4K digital restoration, approved by writer-director Terry Gilliam, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- Audio commentary featuring Gilliam and his co-screenwriter, Charles McKeown
- Documentary on the making of the film
- New video essay by critic and filmmaker David Cairns about the history of the Baron Munchausen character
- Behind-the-scenes footage of the film’s special effects, narrated by Gilliam
- Deleted scenes with commentary by Gilliam
- Storyboards for unfilmed scenes, narrated by Gilliam and McKeown
- Original marketing materials including a trailer and electronic-press-kit featurettes, as well as preview cards and advertising proposals read by Gilliam
- Miracle of Flight (1974), an animated short film by Gilliam
- Episode of The South Bank Show from 1991 on Gilliam
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by critic and author Michael Koresky