Terry Gilliam’s The Adventures Of Baron Munchausen is getting a new Criterion Collection Blu-ray release

The Criterion Collection will be giving Terry Gilliam’s The Adventures Of Baron Munchausen a new Blu-ray special edition release on January 23rd.

The boundless imagination of Terry Gilliam (Brazil) yields a dazzling fantasy of epic proportions. Inspired by the extravagant exploits of the fabled Baron Munchausen, this spectacle—born of a famously turbulent production—follows the whimsical eighteenth-century nobleman (The X-Files’ John Neville) as he embarks on an outlandish quest that takes him from faraway lands to the moon to the belly of a sea monster and beyond, meanwhile waging battle against a vengeful sultan and the tyranny of logic.

Packed frame to frame with special effects, mischievous wit, and colourful performances this Oscar-nominated film is a lavish celebration of the triumph of make-believe over reality.

The release’s Director approved Special Edition features include: