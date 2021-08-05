Tesco and Disney+ unveil three month special offer for Clubcard holders

Tesco Clubcard holders can get three months of Disney+, worth £23.97, for just £8 worth of Clubcard vouchers.

The service is the streaming home of hit films and series from the worlds of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, plus the recently launched general entertainment content brand, Star.

Highlights available to stream now include The Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, War of The Worlds, The Walking Dead, Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Disney+ is available on Smart TVs and streaming boxes, including Apple TV, Amazon’s Fire TV range and Roku.

Tesco Chief Customer Officer, Alessandra Bellini said: “We’ve heard from many of our Tesco Clubcard holders that they would like to be able to use their vouchers with a popular streaming service.

“We’re therefore delighted to be able to offer Disney+ as a Reward Partner, giving Tesco Clubcard holders the power to keep the whole family entertained for less, and just in time for the long summer holiday too.”

Deborah Armstrong, Senior Vice President, General Manager Media Networks EMEA and Country Manager UK and Ireland added: “We are thrilled to extend our valued relationship with Tesco to now include Disney+ and Tesco Clubcard.

“This latest initiative is great news for Clubcard holders who are looking to entertain their families this summer with the greatest stories, all in one place on Disney+.”