Thameslink Class 700 add-on is now available for Train Sim World 3

Southeastern Highspeed, one of Train Sim World 3’s flagship routes, has gained around 80 additional services to operate with the introduction of the Thameslink Class 700 add-on, available from today.

The sleek, modern EMU is familiar sight to millions of passengers each year in and around London as well as to Kent residents commuting along the Chatham Main Line.

The unit is recreated in a high level of detail, with the interior seating plan, passenger information display and in-cab driver’s screens all featuring, as well as the ability to switch modes between third rail and overhead power and plentiful lighting and safety options to toggle.

Players with the London Commuter and East Coastway route Add-ons will also be able to use Scenario Planner to recreate regular Class 700 services from Brighton to London or their rarer trips through Lewes and Eastbourne.

Train Sim World 3: Thameslink BR Class 700/0 loco Add-on is available from today for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Epic Games Store, and Steam for £12.99/€15.99/$16.99.

A bundle featuring all of the relevant Train Sim World 3 content for Southeastern Highspeed, including the Railhead Treatment Train, ROG Class 37 and Class 700 will also be available.