The 1% Club is heading to Turkey in hit quiz’s latest international deal 

Image: Magnum Media / BBC Studios

Hit quiz show The 1% Club is heading to Turkey after BBC Studios, which handles sales for series producers Magnum Media, struck a deal with broadcaster Acunmedya.

The Turkish version of the series will go into production in late 2023 and is scheduled to air in the first half of 2024 on Acunmedya’s TV8 channel.

It’s the latest in a series of international sales for the format.

BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand has recently finished production in Australia for a second series with the Seven Network, while French broadcaster France Télévisions has commissioned a third series to be produced by BBC Studios France.

In the UK, where it airs on ITV, The 1% Club’s second series achieved a 31% audience share and saw its play-along live App in the top three free Apps in the UK every Saturday night with an average 235,000 viewers playing along live with each episode. A third series has already been commissioned.

André Renaud, SVP Global Format Sales at BBC Studios, said: “The 1% Club continues to go from strength to strength, reaching seven international territories and heading into second and third series in multiple markets elsewhere.

“We are excited to work with Acunmedya who have a fantastic track record of bringing hit entertainment global formats to local Turkish audience.”

Ebru Atasav Tahrancı, CEO at Acunmedya, added: “We are delighted to have acquired The 1% Club from BBC Studios, given the phenomenal success of the gameshow internationally, it is the perfect addition to our entertainment catalogue.

“We can’t wait for our audiences to become virtual contestants of the show from their own homes when it hits the screens.”