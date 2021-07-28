The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem gets new gameplay trailer

Outright Games have shared the first gameplay trailer for their upcoming 3D platform adventure video game The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, the first Addams Family video game to launch on console since 2001.

Help the Addams Family save their mansion from a mysterious visitor who is dead-set on taking over. Explore the mansion’s darkest depths, magical mysteries and discover secrets while utilising each character’s special abilities, including Gomez’s Mazurka Saber and Wednesday’s pet octopus Socrates. Solve puzzles together and find relics that reveal the mansion’s hair-raising history.

Today’s new video shows the scare-rific platform worlds playable in the game; The Gruesome Fun Kitchen, The Kooky Graveyard, The Treacherous Tuneful Music Room and Wednesday’s favourite, The Laboratory: