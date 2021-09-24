The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem now available for PC and consoles

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, the first console video game starring the beloved spooky family for 20 years, is now available for Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, Stadia and PC.

The game will take players on a scare-iffic adventure that’s fun for the whole family! Help Wednesday, Gomez, Morticia and Pugsley save the beloved Addams mansion in this horrifyingly hilarious 3D adventure with shared screen, up to 4-player local co-op.

Players can test out the different character abilities to navigate the four unique spooky locations; Gomez’s ancient family Mazurka Saber is perfect for slicing and gliding, while Morticia’s fashionable and friendly Spider Sling can shoot webs, grapple, swing and pull objects.

Pugsley’s hand-crafted bombs are a blast to roll around on and blow things up and Wednesday’s pet octopus Socrates is ready to blast off and hover using a powerful ink spray. Get ready for family game night to get terrifyingly exciting!

“It’s been a terrific experience bringing the Addams Family Mansion and the world’s spookiest family into an all-new 3D platform adventure game,” said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games.

“With 4-player co-op and graphics faithful to the new animated movie franchise, there is something for fans of all ages to enjoy as they discover the mansion’s secrets together.”

“The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem’ marks the first time ever that we are bringing the CGI version of The Addams Family to gaming console, and is an opportunity for fans of the previous and upcoming CGI films to connect with their favorite characters beyond the movies,” said Robert Marick, Executive Vice President, MGM Global Consumer Products and Experiences.

“We are looking forward to seeing fans’ reactions to the brand release from Outright Games.”

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem is available now digitally and at retail for Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, Stadia and PC.