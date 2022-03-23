The After Party – Apple releases official Xavier music video

Apple has released an official tie-in music video for its comedy murder thriller series The After Party which was recently renewed for a second series.

Season One, which is available to stream on Apple TV+, is set in the home of music sensation Xavier (Dave Franco) who is thrown from a balcony on the night of a high school reunion. Over the course of a single night, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) explores the complex web of connections between Xavier’s houseguests as she works to discover who killed him.

Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

Haddish and Franco are joined by Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer and Jamie Demetriou.

The show was renewed ahead of the first season’s finale after proving a hit with audiences and critics, with Haddish already confirmed to return for the second series.

Apple TV+ is available on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG and Samsung.