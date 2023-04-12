The Afterparty – Apple TV+ confirms return date for Tiffany Haddish’s comedy mystery series

Apple TV+ has announced that Tiffany Haddish’s comedy mystery series, The Afterparty, will return for its second run on July 12th.

The series, from Academy Award-winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, also sees Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao return alongside a line-up of new characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

Created by Miller, each episode of explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.