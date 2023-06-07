The Afterparty – Apple TV+ releases season two trailer 

Apple TV+ has released the debut trailer for season two of The Afterparty, Tiffany Haddish’s comedy mystery series which returns on July 12th.

The series, from Academy Award-winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, also sees Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao return alongside a line-up of new characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

Created by Miller, each episode explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

In season two a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.