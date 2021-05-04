The Babadook is getting a limited edition 4K UHD Blu-ray release on June 21st, complete with a newly remastered HDR 10 version of the film, a host of special features, a 150-page hardback book and art cards.

Synopsis:

Six years after the death of her husband, Amelia (Essie Davis) is at a loss. She struggles to discipline her ‘out of control’ son Samuel (Noah Wiseman) whose dreams are plagued by a sinister monster he believes is coming to kill them both.

When a disturbing storybook called ‘The Babadook’ turns up at their house, Samuel is convinced that the Babadook is the creature he’s been dreaming about. His hallucinations spiral out of control and as he becomes more unpredictable and violent, Amelia is genuinely frightened by her son’s behaviour.

But when Amelia begins to see glimpses of a sinister presence all around her, it slowly dawns on her that the thing Samuel has been warning her about may be real…

The 4K Blu-ray release includes a host of special features, including:

SPECIAL FEATURES:

4K / Blu-ray dual format release

New 4K master produced by the original post production facility and presented in HDR10

Audio Commentary by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson

This Is My House!: An interview with Essie Davis

The Sister: An interview with Hayley McElhinney

Don’t Let It In: An interview with Kristina Ceyton

Conjuring Nightmares: An interview with Kristian Moliere

Shaping Darkness: An interview with Simon Njoo

If It’s in a Name or in a Look: An interview with Alex Holmes

The Bookmaker: An interview with Alexander Juhasz

Ba-Ba-Ba…Dook!: An interview with Jed Kurzel

Monster: Short film

They Call Him Mister Babadook: The Making Of

There’s No Place Like Home: Creating the House

Special Effects: Stabbing Scene

The Stunts

Illustrating Evil: Creating the Book

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: