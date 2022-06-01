The Batman debuts in UK film chart’s top spot

(C) 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. The Batman and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and (C) DC Comics

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman makes its debut at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart based on digital sales only.

The film’s success means that, despite a similarly strong performance across both disc and digital this week, Top Gun, is pushed down to Number 2.

Meanwhile, Sing 2 holds at 3, while Tom Holland’s action-adventure Uncharted falls to Number 4, closely followed by another one of Holland’s chart-topping films, Spider-Man: No Way Home at 5.

Disney’s Encanto climbs three to 6, The Matrix Resurrections finishes at 7, and Dune lands at Number 8. Jackass Forever rebounds back into the Top 10, rising six places to Number 9.

Finally, 1998’s Wild Things – starring Kevin Bacon, Neve Campbell and Matt Dillon – enters the chart for the first time at Number 10 following its re-release on 4K UHD, including a limited edition steelbook edition.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 1st June 2022