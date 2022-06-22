The Batman retakes top spot in UK’s official film chart

VENGEANCE

The Batman reclaims the Number 1 slot in the Official Film Chart following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD, displacing Top Gun which drops to third.

Claiming the second-highest opening week on disc of the year so far, the film had nearly double the sales of its closest competition with 93% of its final tally on physical copies, including 22% on 4K UHD.

New at the Number 2 spot is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 while fellow new entry Morbius takes Number 4. Dune (5) climbs two to land just ahead of British biographical comedy-drama The Duke (6), which climbs six to enter the Top 10 for the first time.

Finally, several chart mainstays hold their place in the Top 10. The Matrix Resurrections (7) drops three, No Time To Die holds on to its place (8), dropping six is animated sequel Sing 2 (9) and Spider-Man: No Way Home stumbles down four (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 22nd June 2022