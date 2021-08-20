The best Slots inspired by TV & Film

Slots games are a firm favourite on online casino sites and you might be wondering why this is. Well, for starters, Slots are extremely simple to play and require no skill whatsoever. There’s no secret to winning, it’s all down to luck and that’s what makes the game so exciting.

Another reason why Slots are so popular is because they cater for everyone. What we mean by this is that there is such a wide variety of games to choose from in the casino lobby, that no matter who you are, what you’re into or what mood you’re in, you’re probably going to find a game that takes your fancy.

One of the influences for the themes of Karamba video Slots is film and TV and this is usually a guaranteed winner among slot fans, because it combines your favourite game with popular films and shows. We’ve found two slot games that are based upon popular films and TV shows, so that you can experience the thrill of becoming a character that you know and love on your screen and controlling your slot destiny by spinning the reels.

Game of Thrones Online Slot

There are few TV series that have been quite as popular as Game of Thrones, making it the perfect backdrop for an action-packed fantasy slot. This slot is set in the heart of Westeros and revolves around the four great houses which appear in the show, including Lannister, Stark, Baratheon and Targaryen. If you’ve ever wanted to become queen of dragons, or simply get to experience the fantastical world for yourself, then you’re in the right place.

This slot features five reels and three rows and there are a whopping 243 ways to win! In each of the free spins sections that can be unlocked in the game, you will enter one of the different houses, getting to explore the different features that each have in store. House Lannister will provide you with some impressive rewards, you could win some Lannister gold and 10 free spins, which operate at a four times multiplier.

House Baratheon will provide you with a five times multiplier which applies to your free spins and this house’s symbol is one of the most lucrative in the game, since it is stacked three high on the reels. Are you brave enough to run alongside the Direwolves? In House Stark’s free spins bonus you could receive 14 free spins, with three times multipliers applied.

Finally, join the Queen of Dragons herself in the House Targaryen free spins bonus, where you will fly with the dragons and be awarded 18 free spins with a two times multiplier. If that wasn’t enough, this feature-filled game comes equipped with a gamble feature, which will see you flip a Braavosi coin to decide where you travel on the trail map.

Ted Megaways

Join everyone’s favourite teddy bear in this fun-filled slot game, that is sure to give you some laughs and maybe even some prizes too. This gaming rendition of the hit comedy movie ‘Ted’ is brought to you by Blueprint gaming and provides you with over 117,649 ways to win and a maximum jackpot of 50,000 times your initial wager.

You’ll find your favourite furry friend at the side of the screen, accompanying you throughout your silly slot adventure. Slot games don’t have to be serious and it’s a good job too, since this game is filled with toilet humour and immaturity galore.

As you would expect, the highest paying symbol in this slot is Ted himself, who could provide you with that gigantic jackpot prize that we mentioned earlier. What’s more, this game increases your winning potential by incorporating cascading wins, which will allow you to form multiple winning combinations in one spin.

One of this game’s fun bonus features is the Mystery Ted and this can take place at any time, hence the name. When the Mystery Ted bonus is activated, Ted will point a laser at the reels which will cover them with up to 100 mystery symbols on your next spin.

If it’s silliness, bonuses and big prizes that you’re after, then this teddy bear has all you need and more!

