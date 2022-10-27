The Breakfast Club is getting a Criterion Collection special edition release

John Hughes classic The Breakfast Club is getting a special edition Blu-ray release in January as part of the Criterion Collection.

The ‘Brat Pack’ classic stars Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall and Ally Sheedy as members of different high school cliques who are suddenly brought together when made to serve a Saturday detention.

With its highly quotable dialogue and star-making performances, the era defining film quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon.

SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES