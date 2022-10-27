The Breakfast Club is getting a Criterion Collection special edition release

John Hughes classic The Breakfast Club is getting a special edition Blu-ray release in January as part of the Criterion Collection.
The ‘Brat Pack’ classic stars Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall and Ally Sheedy as members of different high school cliques who are suddenly brought together when made to serve a Saturday detention.
With its highly quotable dialogue and star-making performances, the era defining film quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon.
SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES
- 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray
- Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack, presented in DTS-HD Master Audio on the Blu-ray
- Audio commentary from 2015 featuring actors Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson
- New interviews with actors Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy
- New video essay featuring director John Hughes’s production notes, read by Nelson
- Documentary from 2015 featuring interviews with cast and crew
- 50 minutes of never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes
- Rare promotional and archival interviews and footage
- Excerpts from a 1985 American Film Institute seminar with Hughes
- 1999 radio interview with Hughes
- Segment from a 1995 episode of NBC’s Today show featuring the film’s cast
- Audio interview with Molly Ringwald from a 2014 episode of This American Life
- Essay by critic David Kamp