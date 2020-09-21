The Bride With White Hair to make UK Blu-ray debut

Eureka Entertainment to release The Bride With White Hair, Ronny Yu’s action-fantasy Wuxia classic, on Blu-ray from a brand new 4K restoration as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Ronny Yu (The Phantom Lover; Warriors Of Virtue; The Bride of Chucky) directs this highly operatic fable based on a well-known martial arts novel with Leslie Cheung (A Better Tomorrow; Farewell, My Concubine) and Brigitte Lin (Zu Warriors from the Magic Mountain; Police Story) as doomed lovers caught in the crossfire of warring clans.

Cheung plays Zhuo Yihang, a rebellious but extremely talented swordsman of the Wudang Sect (aka the Wu-Tang Clan, a fictional martial arts sect that appears in many wuxia novels and films).

One day he meets and falls in love with Lian Nichang (Lin), the adopted daughter of a rival cult led by the villainous Ji Wushuang. Zhuo convinces Lian to leave the cult to be with him, a decision which will ultimately lead to death and betrayal.

With beautiful cinematography by Peter Pau (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and over-the-top action sequences, The Bride with White Hair is one of the best swordplay fantasy films ever made.

Available from 9 November 2020.

Special Features:

Limited Edition O-Card slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling [First Print Run of 2000 units only]

1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a stunning new 4K restoration (this restoration has been newly colour graded exclusively by Eureka Entertainment and officially approved by director Ronny Yu)

Cantonese audio, available in original stereo and restored 5.1 presentations

Optional English and Mandarin audio tracks

Newly translated English subtitles

Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)

Audio commentary with director Ronny Yu

Brand new interview with director Ronny Yu [41 mins]

Brand new interview with actor Joe Tay [21 mins]

Brand new interview with screenwriter Jason Lam Kee To [56 mins]

Brand new interview with composer Richard Yuen [24 mins]

Brand new interview with editor David Wu [81 mins]

Archival “making of” featurette

Limited Edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing by James Oliver [2000 copies ONLY]

