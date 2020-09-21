SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

The Bride With White Hair to make UK Blu-ray debut

-

Eureka Entertainment to release The Bride With White Hair, Ronny Yu’s action-fantasy Wuxia classic, on Blu-ray from a brand new 4K restoration as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Ronny Yu (The Phantom Lover; Warriors Of Virtue; The Bride of Chucky) directs this highly operatic fable based on a well-known martial arts novel with Leslie Cheung (A Better Tomorrow; Farewell, My Concubine) and Brigitte Lin (Zu Warriors from the Magic Mountain; Police Story) as doomed lovers caught in the crossfire of warring clans.

Cheung plays Zhuo Yihang, a rebellious but extremely talented swordsman of the Wudang Sect (aka the Wu-Tang Clan, a fictional martial arts sect that appears in many wuxia novels and films). 

One day he meets and falls in love with Lian Nichang (Lin), the adopted daughter of a rival cult led by the villainous Ji Wushuang. Zhuo convinces Lian to leave the cult to be with him, a decision which will ultimately lead to death and betrayal. 

With beautiful cinematography by Peter Pau (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and over-the-top action sequences, The Bride with White Hair is one of the best swordplay fantasy films ever made.

Available from 9 November 2020.

Special Features:

  • Limited Edition O-Card slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling [First Print Run of 2000 units only]
  • 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a stunning new 4K restoration (this restoration has been newly colour graded exclusively by Eureka Entertainment and officially approved by director Ronny Yu)
  • Cantonese audio, available in original stereo and restored 5.1 presentations
  • Optional English and Mandarin audio tracks
  • Newly translated English subtitles
  • Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)
  • Audio commentary with director Ronny Yu
  • Brand new interview with director Ronny Yu [41 mins]
  • Brand new interview with actor Joe Tay [21 mins]
  • Brand new interview with screenwriter Jason Lam Kee To [56 mins]
  • Brand new interview with composer Richard Yuen [24 mins]
  • Brand new interview with editor David Wu [81 mins]
  • Archival “making of” featurette
  • Limited Edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing by James Oliver [2000 copies ONLY]

*Affiliate Link

Blu-ray and Gaming Top Buys

Featured