The Bride With White Hair to make UK Blu-ray debut

Eureka Entertainment to release The Bride With White Hair, Ronny Yu’s action-fantasy Wuxia classic, on Blu-ray from a brand new 4K restoration as part of the Eureka Classics range.
Ronny Yu (The Phantom Lover; Warriors Of Virtue; The Bride of Chucky) directs this highly operatic fable based on a well-known martial arts novel with Leslie Cheung (A Better Tomorrow; Farewell, My Concubine) and Brigitte Lin (Zu Warriors from the Magic Mountain; Police Story) as doomed lovers caught in the crossfire of warring clans.
Cheung plays Zhuo Yihang, a rebellious but extremely talented swordsman of the Wudang Sect (aka the Wu-Tang Clan, a fictional martial arts sect that appears in many wuxia novels and films).
One day he meets and falls in love with Lian Nichang (Lin), the adopted daughter of a rival cult led by the villainous Ji Wushuang. Zhuo convinces Lian to leave the cult to be with him, a decision which will ultimately lead to death and betrayal.
With beautiful cinematography by Peter Pau (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and over-the-top action sequences, The Bride with White Hair is one of the best swordplay fantasy films ever made.
Available from 9 November 2020.
Special Features:
- Limited Edition O-Card slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling [First Print Run of 2000 units only]
- 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a stunning new 4K restoration (this restoration has been newly colour graded exclusively by Eureka Entertainment and officially approved by director Ronny Yu)
- Cantonese audio, available in original stereo and restored 5.1 presentations
- Optional English and Mandarin audio tracks
- Newly translated English subtitles
- Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)
- Audio commentary with director Ronny Yu
- Brand new interview with director Ronny Yu [41 mins]
- Brand new interview with actor Joe Tay [21 mins]
- Brand new interview with screenwriter Jason Lam Kee To [56 mins]
- Brand new interview with composer Richard Yuen [24 mins]
- Brand new interview with editor David Wu [81 mins]
- Archival “making of” featurette
- Limited Edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing by James Oliver [2000 copies ONLY]
