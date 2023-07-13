The Chase: World Tour quiz app now available for Android and iPhone 

A new mobile app based on the award-winning, international hit quiz show The Chase is now available for Android and iPhone users in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Finland, Croatia, and Cyprus.

The Chase: World Tour quiz app brings together fan-favourite Chasers from the UK, US, and Australia, including Mark Labbett (The Beast), Anne Hegerty (The Governess), James Holzhauer (The High Roller), and Issa Schultz (The Supernerd).

Players can take on all the classic rounds – including The Cash Builder, The Chase, and The Final Chase – – while working their way up the international leaderboard and competing with friends to become the greatest Chaser conqueror.

The app has been developed by Barnstorm Games in association with show creators and producers Potato, which is part of ITV Studios.

“The Chase: World Tour takes every element of the show and supersizes them. It’s the ultimate quiz experience for fans around the world,” said Martin Scott, Executive Producer at Potato.

Iain Marsh, Creative Director, Brand Licensing, Global Partnerships, ITV Studios added: “With this game we’ve given players from all over the world the chance to show off their quiz skills as they take on The Chasers they’ve seen on TV.”