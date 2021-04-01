The complete Indiana Jones movie series is getting a 4K Blu-ray release

The complete Indiana Jones movie series is coming to 4K Blu-ray on June 7th, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR-10 and Dolby Atmos sound.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

The collection includes nine discs, with each film – Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – “meticulously remastered” from 4K scans of the original negatives.

Lucasfilm and Paramount say extensive visual effects work has been undertaken “to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image” and add that all the work was approved by director Steven Spielberg.

In addition, all four films were remixed at Skywalker Sound under the supervision of sound designer Ben Burtt to create Dolby Atmos soundtracks which use all original sound elements to achieve a fully immersive mix while staying true to the original creative intent.

As well as 4K Ultra HD and standard Blu-ray editions of each film, the set includes an additional Blu-ray with seven hours of previously released bonus content:

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark

From Jungle to Desert

From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films

The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary)

The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes

The Stunts of Indiana Jones

The Sound of Indiana Jones

The Music of Indiana Jones

The Light and Magic of Indiana Jones

Raiders: The Melting Face!

Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups)

Travel with Indiana Jones: Locations (with optional pop-ups)

Indy’s Women: The American Film Institute Tribute

Indy’s Friends and Enemies

Iconic Props (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.