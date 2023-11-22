The Creator top this week’s official bestselling films chart 

John David Washington as Joshua in 20th Century Studios’ The Creator. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Sci-fi action film The Creator enters this week’s Official Film Chart straight in the number one slot following strong digital sales.

The film stars John David Washington as an ex-special forces agent, recruited to hunt down and kill ‘the Creator’, an elusive AI architect who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war between humans and the forces of artificial intelligence – and humankind itself.

Poirot mystery A Haunting In Venice returns to the number 2 slot, another performance purely down to digital sales, while Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 to third place after topping last week’s chart.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie continues to enjoy an ongoing reign inside the Top 10 at Number 4 and DC Studios’ latest Blue Beetle rises 12 places to Number 5 following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

Gran Turismo speeds back up two places to Number 6, while former chart-topper The Super Mario Bros. Movie finishes at 7, and action movie The Expendables 4 drops four to Number 8.

Fast X retains a place in the countdown at Number 9, and rounding out the Top 10 this week is Jennifer Lawrence’s summer rom-com No Hard Feelings, making a re-entry at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 22nd November 2023