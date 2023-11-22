SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing & Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

The Creator top this week’s official bestselling films chart 

-

John David Washington as Joshua in 20th Century Studios’ The Creator. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Sci-fi action film The Creator enters this week’s Official Film Chart straight in the number one slot following strong digital sales.

The film stars John David Washington as an ex-special forces agent, recruited to hunt down and kill ‘the Creator’, an elusive AI architect who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war between humans and the forces of artificial intelligence – and humankind itself.

Poirot mystery A Haunting In Venice returns to the number 2 slot, another performance purely down to digital sales, while Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 to third place after topping last week’s chart. 

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie continues to enjoy an ongoing reign inside the Top 10 at Number 4 and DC Studios’ latest Blue Beetle rises 12 places to Number 5 following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

Gran Turismo speeds back up two places to Number 6, while former chart-topper The Super Mario Bros. Movie finishes at 7, and action movie The Expendables 4 drops four to Number 8.

Fast X retains a place in the countdown at Number 9, and rounding out the Top 10 this week is Jennifer Lawrence’s summer rom-com No Hard Feelings, making a re-entry at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 22nd November 2023

LWPosTitleLabel
NEW1THE CREATORWALT DISNEY
32A HAUNTING IN VENICEWALT DISNEY
13MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PT 1PARAMOUNT
24BARBIEWARNER HOME VIDEO
175BLUE BEETLEWARNER HOME VIDEO
86GRAN TURISMOSONY PICTURES HE
67THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIEUNIVERSAL PICTURES
48THE EXPENDABLES 4LIONSGATE
109FAST XUNIVERSAL PICTURES
RE10NO HARD FEELINGSSONY PICTURES HE
© Official Charts Company 2023

POPULAR